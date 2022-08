On the agenda for Thursday US time.

13:20 NY time (1720 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks in person on the economic outlook before the Fairfax Industrial Association of Kansas City

13:45 NY time (1745 GMT) Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in Q&A session at Young Presidents Organization Gold Twin Cities Chapter luncheon

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George: