8.30 am US ET, 1230 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a moderated audience Q&A focused on national economy, recovery, and workforce, hosted by Fargo-Moorhead Chamber of Commerce in Minneapolis.

9.10 am US ET, 1310 GMT

Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller speaks at virtual "Tel Aviv University and Rutgers University Webinar: Recent Fiscal and Monetary Policies and Implications for U.S. and Israeli Real Estate Markets."

9.50am US ET, 1350 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic events and monetary policy at the Detroit Regional Chamber 2022 State of the Region event, in Detroit.

11.00 am US ET, 1500 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on increasing minority participation in economics profession at Spelman College Convocation Series.

"50bp hikes ahead" is the new mantra. There will be plenty of that incoming today.

"Transitory" parrot has found a new job.