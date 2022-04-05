10am New York time, which is 1400 GMT:
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari gives opening remarks before the virtual Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis' "Spring 2022 Institute Research Conference: Unequal Inflation Impacts" in Minneapolis.
11.05 am New York time (1505 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Variation in the Inflation Experience of U.S. Households” at that same event Kashkari is speaking at.
2pm New York time (1800 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is expected to participate in a discussion on "Health and the Economy" hosted by the New York Times, covering the intersection of health and economics, national efforts to promote a healthy workforce and lessons learned during the pandemic
Brainard will be the focus, her topic is of most relevance to financial market traders.