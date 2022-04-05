10am New York time, which is 1400 GMT:

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari gives opening remarks before the virtual Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis' "Spring 2022 Institute Research Conference: Unequal Inflation Impacts" in Minneapolis.

11.05 am New York time (1505 GMT)

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Variation in the Inflation Experience of U.S. Households” at that same event Kashkari is speaking at.

2pm New York time (1800 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is expected to participate in a discussion on "Health and the Economy" hosted by the New York Times, covering the intersection of health and economics, national efforts to promote a healthy workforce and lessons learned during the pandemic

Brainard will be the focus, her topic is of most relevance to financial market traders.