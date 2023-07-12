It's a huge day coming up from the Americas.

Fed speakers and the Beige Book:

1230 GMT/0GMT US Eastern time - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on inflation before the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce

1345 GMT/0945 US Eastern time - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in "Banking Solvency and Monetary Policy" panel before the National Bureau of Economic Research Summer Institute: Macro, Money and Financial Frictions."

1700 GMT/1GMT US Eastern time - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "Financial and Payments Inclusion" before the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta 2023 Payments Inclusion Forum: "Breaking Barriers"

1800 GMT/1400 US Eastern time - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

2000 GMT/1600 US Eastern time - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on "FedNow" before a session on Instant Payment Systems before the National Bureau of Economic Research Summer Institute: Macro, Money and Financial Frictions," in Cambridge

Plus ...

CPI at 0830 US Eastern time:

And, from Canada at 1400 GMT/1000 Eastern time:

Followed at 1500 GMT/1100 Eastern time: