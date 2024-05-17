I posted details of Powell here:

FRIDAY:

1415 GMT / 1015 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on payments innovation, technical standards and the Fed’s roles at International Organization for Standardization Technical Committee 68 Financial Services 44th Plenary Meeting

1615 / 1215: Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly gives commencement address at the University of San Francisco School of Management

SATURDAY:

2145 GMT / 1745 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Board Governor Adriana Kugler speaks at University of Virginia 2024 Commencement Ceremony – Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy

