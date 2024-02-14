After Tuesday's break from Fed talking heads, they're back at it today. Some late ones in there that I'll pick up on Thursday morning Asia time. The schedule includes:

1430 GMT / 0930 US Eastern time:Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before the Council on Foreign Relations

2100 / 1600: Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks on "Monetary Policy and Bank Regulation" before the 40th Annual National Association for Business Economics (NABE) Economic Policy Conference

0000 / 1900 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the Money Marketeers of New York University

---

I wonder what script updates the boss has handed down since the upside shock in the CPI data?