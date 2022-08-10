CPI data is due at 1230 GMT.

Coming up after the data, a chance to get responses from a couple of Fed officials scheduled to speak.

11:00 NY time (1500 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions or monetary policy before an event at Drake University and the Greater Des Moines Partnership: Economic Update, in Des Moines, Iowa

14:00 NY time (1800 GMT)

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in panel discussion at Aspen Ideas Conference

