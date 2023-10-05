Given the topics it would appear Barkin is most likely to provide market-relevant comments.

1300 GMT / 0900 US Eastern time - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives brief opening remarks before the Chicago Payments Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

1440 GMT / 1040 US Eastern time - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari moderates a question-and-answer session as part of the Opportunity and Inclusive Growth Institute 2023 Research Conference

1530 GMT / 1130 US Eastern time - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on the national outlook before the 2023 WilmingtonBiz Conference & Expo