It's a busy docket of central bank speakers ahead for Wednesday, 18 January 2023.

I should note Bank of Japan Kuroda will be holding his post-statement press conference from 0600 GMT (this is 0100 US ET).

0915 GMT (04:15 US ET) European Central Bank Board member Francois Villeroy de Galhau will speak in Davos

1030 GMT (05:30 US ET) ECB Board member Isabel Schnabel in a meeting with finance committee of the German Bundestag

1400 GMT (09:00 US ET) Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks before the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Model Risk Management Forum

1430 GMT (09:30 US ET) Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard participates in Wall Street Journal webcast interview

1800 GMT ( 13:00 US ET) Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on "The Federal Reserve and the Economy" in Washington D.C.

2000 GMT (15:15 US ET) Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the 2023 Lyons Center for Economic Education and Entrepreneurship Economic Forecast

2200 GMT (17:00 US ET) Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan speaks before event hosted by the University of Texas

Also today at 1900 GMT (1400 US ET):

