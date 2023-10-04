Timings below are GMT first / followed by US Eastern time:

1400 / 1000 Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Interim President Kathleen O'Neill Paese gives welcome remarks before the 2023 Community Banking Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. This is a pre-recroded speech.

1405 / 1005 Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid gives brief welcome remarks before the 2023 Community Banking Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

1425 / 1025 Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "The Role of Research, Data and Analysis in Banking Reforms" before the 2023 Community Banking Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

1900 / 1500 Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee moderates a discussion before the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's Annual Financial Markets Group Fall Conference

Given the events and subject matter there may not be too much in of these of trading relevance. Perhaps in Q&A though.

Data is more promising for some movement:

Goodness knows what the political arena will serve up after Tuesday's ructions:

The latest is the House will vote for a new speaker next week, on Wednesday 11 October.