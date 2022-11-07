Speaker from the US Federal Reserve 's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) ahead for Monday:

  • 2040 GMT - Cleveland President Loretta Mester and Boston President Susan Collins participate in a moderated discussion before Women in Economics Symposium
  • 2300 GMT Fed Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives welcome remarks before "Demystifying Inflation" District Dialogue

We are beginning top see FOMC officials indicating a slower pace of hikes ahead, this the latest batch:

fomc meeting room