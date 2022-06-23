The Federal Reserve annual stress tests are done, all the banks it tested passed.

Results in summary:

  • banks continue to have strong capital levels
  • all banks remain above minimum capital requirements in a hypothetical downturn
  • 34 large US banks have strong capital levels, and could continue lending in an economic downturn
  • banks suffered slightly more hypothetical losses in 2022 severe test than last year, posting $612 bln in projected losses as capital ratios fell to 9.7%

Not a forex market mover.