The Federal Reserve annual stress tests are done, all the banks it tested passed.

Results in summary:

banks continue to have strong capital levels

all banks remain above minimum capital requirements in a hypothetical downturn

34 large US banks have strong capital levels, and could continue lending in an economic downturn

banks suffered slightly more hypothetical losses in 2022 severe test than last year, posting $612 bln in projected losses as capital ratios fell to 9.7%

Not a forex market mover.