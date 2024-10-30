Snippet from Bank of America on what to watch in the NFP and FOMC.

forecast a 25bp rate cut from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) next week

says October jobs report will be noisy, BoA expects nonfarm payrolls to rise by 100,000, which would be a 'solid print'

“Even if there is an upside surprise, we do not think the Fed will have enough conviction keep rates unchanged, especially with the policy rate still close to 5%”

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement due on November 7.