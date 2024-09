Fed Governor Barr is expected to announce the new measures in a speech on September 10:

Fed to halve biggest banks' capital hike in latest Basel plan

FED, FDIC, OCC poised to unveil changes as soon as September 19

Top banks face 9% increase in revised plan from 19% earlier

Headlines come via Bloomberg

---

At 1400 GMT / 1000 US Eastern time Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks on "Basel III Endgame" before the Brookings Institution