The Fed's twice yearly Financial Stability Report highlights:

U.S. government fiscal sustainability tops the list of financial system risks cited in the Fed survey of market contacts for the semi-annual Financial Stability Report.

Persistent inflation dropped to No. 5 on the risks list from No. 1 in the prior survey, now tied with global trade risks.

Trade issues, last cited as a salient risk in May 2020, were previously a top concern during Trump’s first term in 2019.

Middle East tensions, policy uncertainty, and a potential U.S. recession are among the top-cited risks in the Fed survey.

The NY Fed surveyed 24 market contacts from August to October on risks to U.S. financial stability.

Asset valuation pressures are "elevated," though corporate bond spreads remain low; business and household debt risks are considered "moderate."

Liquidity conditions in the Treasury cash market appear challenged and could amplify shocks.

Financial sector leverage vulnerabilities remain notable, with hedge fund leverage near the highest levels since 2013.

Stablecoin assets rose to nearly $170 billion by early November, with the potential for rapid scaling and vulnerability to runs.