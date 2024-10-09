Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson Q&A now:

Fed has not changed its approach to monetary policy

Fed is always thinking about the balance of risks

Our goal has been to bring inflation down without causing undue or a disorderly increase in the unemployment rate

Performance of labour market gave us headroom to keep policy restrictive for a long period

Size of September rate cut was timely

Fed's rate cut was neither proactive or reactive

Important not to focus on narrow measures of inflation, labor market

need to look at totality of the data

Fed aims to create economy with inflation at 2% and employment as high as possible

if we do that, it will be possible for interest rates to be normalized

Fed can't influence housing affordability directly

takes time to bring inflation down

have been making gradual but good progress in bringing down rate of housing inflation

-

Again, Jefferson not really guiding on what is ahead for the Fed, apart from generic comments.

Earlier: