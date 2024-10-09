Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson Q&A now:

  • Fed has not changed its approach to monetary policy
  • Fed is always thinking about the balance of risks
  • Our goal has been to bring inflation down without causing undue or a disorderly increase in the unemployment rate
  • Performance of labour market gave us headroom to keep policy restrictive for a long period
  • Size of September rate cut was timely
  • Fed's rate cut was neither proactive or reactive
  • Important not to focus on narrow measures of inflation, labor market
  • need to look at totality of the data
  • Fed aims to create economy with inflation at 2% and employment as high as possible
  • if we do that, it will be possible for interest rates to be normalized
  • Fed can't influence housing affordability directly
  • takes time to bring inflation down
  • have been making gradual but good progress in bringing down rate of housing inflation

Again, Jefferson not really guiding on what is ahead for the Fed, apart from generic comments.

Earlier:

Fed Vice-chair Jefferson says will watch incoming data, making decision meeting by meeting

