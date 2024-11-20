Fed vice chair Michael Barr is to testify Capitol Hill shortly. He is in charge of supervision on the Federal Reserve Board and as such is testimony is likely to be not on monetary policy or the economy per se more on regulation and supervision.

Meanwhile stocks are moving lower with the NASDAQ index down -0.70% and the S&P down -0.43%.

10 year note is up 3.7 basis points or 4.415%

Headlines from is prepared tax are starting to trickle out.