- December inflation data was very good
- looking at 12 month indicators it does not look like we've made a lot of progress on inflation
- if numbers continue like this is reasonable to think rate cuts could come in H1
- 6 of 8 months have been on target and reasonable to think that trend will continue
- if there is a surprise like last year Fed will need to stay on hold, optimistic disinflation will continue
- Looks like inflation is getting back to trend
- I don't think March can be completely ruled out
- Could see record sooner than the market expects
- Three or four cuts could be possible this year if the data cooperates (the market is pricing in around 39 basis points cuts this year)
- The strong jobs report was a makeup from weaker earlier reads
- When look at all the indicators, the jobs market is solid, it is not booming
- Tariffs may not lead to higher inflation; does not see them as having a huge inflation effect.