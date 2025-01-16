Fed WALLER
  • December inflation data was very good
  • looking at 12 month indicators it does not look like we've made a lot of progress on inflation
  • if numbers continue like this is reasonable to think rate cuts could come in H1
  • 6 of 8 months have been on target and reasonable to think that trend will continue
  • if there is a surprise like last year Fed will need to stay on hold, optimistic disinflation will continue
  • Looks like inflation is getting back to trend
  • I don't think March can be completely ruled out
  • Could see record sooner than the market expects
  • Three or four cuts could be possible this year if the data cooperates (the market is pricing in around 39 basis points cuts this year)
  • The strong jobs report was a makeup from weaker earlier reads
  • When look at all the indicators, the jobs market is solid, it is not booming
  • Tariffs may not lead to higher inflation; does not see them as having a huge inflation effect.