Christopher Waller is a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

The event he was due to speak at has been cancelled, the Federal Reserve says its due to technical difficulties.

From his prepared remarks:

So we have the prepared text but of course given the event cancellation there will be no Q&A.

Waller's view seem reasonable enough, he's eyeing the data. On balance, I am going with a slight tilt (further) hawkish from Waller here. This:

  • Any fear that we might face two-sided risk in achieving dual mandate was blown away by January jobs numbers

indicates which way he is leaning.

As a member of the Board of Governors Waller has a permanent vote on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).