The Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos writes:

Federal Reserve officials signalled they are increasingly likely to hold interest rates steady at their June meeting before preparing to raise them again later this summer.

Investors in recent days had expected the Fed would lift rates at its meeting June 13-14, prompting two policy makers Wednesday to publicly underscore their preference to forgo a hike, barring a sizzling jobs report on Friday.

The strategy would give officials more time to study the economic effects of the Fed’s 10 consecutive prior rate rises, as well as recent banking stress, by spacing out further increases.

