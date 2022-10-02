Back in June Timiraos dropped the bombshell during the Federal Reserve blackout period:

WSJ Fedwatcher Nick Timiraos is just out with a new report previewing the FOMC.



"A string of troubling inflation reports in recent days is likely to lead Federal Reserve officials to consider surprising markets with a larger-than-expected 0.75-percentage-point interest rate increase at their meeting this week," he writes.



The report is speculation but it taps into the old-style Fed leaks.

That post, as was Timiraos, was spot-on.

Timiraos has thus been crowned the new Hilsenrath (you may remember his role during the Bernanke Fed as a provider of Fed-insider info).

Over the weekend this tweet from Mr. T:

If it were anyone else tweeting this it wouldn't raise an eyebrow, but when it's the Fed whipererer/leaker ... it does.