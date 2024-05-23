Bank of Montreal remarks on the minutes published on Wednesday:

The Minutes from the May 1st FOMC meeting struck a decidedly hawkish tone -- one that was in-line with expectations given the fact that at the time of the meeting, the Fed didn't have the April CPI report.

The trajectory of inflation is now considered less dire than what prevailed at the time of the meeting and, therefore, we're not surprised to see the market dismissing the update as stale information.

Key observations include the hint at rate hikes: