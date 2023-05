19:45 US Eastern time, which is 2345 GMT ... way after markets have closed!

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard and Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson participate in "Toward a Monetary Policy Strategy" session before the Hoover Monetary Policy Conference: "How to Get Back on Track"

Also, note that there is the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata, Japan over this weekend. there will be plenty of talking heads come from this!