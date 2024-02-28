The times listed below are in GMT / US Eastern time format:

1700 / 1200 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on monetary policy and the economy before the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce

1715 / 1215 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins speaks and participates in a fireside chat before an event hosted by the Center for Business, Government and Society at the Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business

1745 / 1245 Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in hybrid economic briefing organized by the Long Island Association

0110 (on Thursday, 29 February 2024) / 2010 Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before hybrid Citizens Budget Commission 92nd Annual Gala