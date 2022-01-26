All times in US ET and then GMT

The Bank of Canada kicks it all off with their statement at 10am (1500 GMT)

BoC Governor Macklem conducts his news conference following at 11am (1400 GMT). He's joined by Senior Deputy Governor Rogers.

The Federal Reserve's FOMC statement is due at 2pm (1900 GMT)

Fed Chair Powell's news conference begins at 2.30pm (1930 GMT)

