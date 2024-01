Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic up twice today:

at 1230 GMT, which is 0730 US Eastern time he gives brief remarks on the economic outlook before the Metro Atlanta Chamber board of directors meeting

at 1705 GMT, 1205 US Eastern time, he'll speak to the Atlanta Business Chronicle 2024 Economic Outlook lunch on his 2024 economic outlook

Bostic will be an FOMC voter in 2024 (that's him in column1, row 3)