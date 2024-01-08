Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on the economic outlook before the Rotary Club of Atlanta
- due at 1230 US Eastern time, which is 1730 GMT
Bostic will ve a voter on the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) this year:
The regional Presidents rotate on and off the committee each year (except for the head of the New York branch, John Williams at present. The NY Fed have a permanent FOMC vote).
Note that all of the members of the FOMC contribute to the discussion, even non-voters.