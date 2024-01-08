Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on the economic outlook before the Rotary Club of Atlanta

due at 1230 US Eastern time, which is 1730 GMT

Bostic will ve a voter on the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) this year:

The regional Presidents rotate on and off the committee each year (except for the head of the New York branch, John Williams at present. The NY Fed have a permanent FOMC vote).

Note that all of the members of the FOMC contribute to the discussion, even non-voters.