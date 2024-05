1340 GMT / 0940 US Eastern time, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee gives opening remarks before hybrid Holding Company Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

Later, at 1400 US Eastern time are the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes:

The minutes will give more information on the Federal Reserve's view of the risks to inflation. The June meeting coming up will provide updated forecasts (dot plot!) to solidify these.