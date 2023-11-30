Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives keynote before the Bretton Woods Committee's "Exploring Innovations in Central Banking" conference

1415 GMT / 0915 US Eastern time:

If your from the Federal Reserve and your name isn't Powell of Waller it better be Williams if you want any attention from the market. As head of the New York branch of the Federal Reserve Williams has a permanent vote on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and indeed is the Committee's Vice Chair. He is a big wheel at the Fed and his views on the outlook for the economy and policy carry weight.

Willaims and Powell.