Williams is unlikely to say nothing at all re the FOMC meeting Wednesday - this should be worth listening out for.

1600 GMT / 1200 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams moderates a discussion with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at an event hosted by the Economic Club of New York

As head of the NY Fed Williams has a permanent vote on the Bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Indeed, he is vice-chair of the Committee (Powell is Chair of the Committee).