Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Virginia Bankers Association 2024 Financial Forecast

due at 1740 GMT, which is 1240 US Eastern time

Barkin is an incoming voter to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) for 2024. That's him in column 1, row 2 of the pic above. He is shown as somewhat of a hawk. True, but even the hawks are coming around towards rate cuts sooner rather than later.