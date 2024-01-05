Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is speaking on Friday, 5 January 2024

at 1.30 pm US Eastern time, which is 1830 GMT

I haven't got details on the venue or event he is speaking at.

Barkin spoke earlier in the week:

His key points were:

A soft landing is increasingly conceivable but in no way inevitable.

I see four risks.

The U.S. economy could run out of fuel.

We could experience unexpected turbulence.

Inflation could level off at a cruising altitude higher than our 2 percent target.

And the landing could be delayed as the U.S. economy continues to defy expectations.

Is inflation continuing its descent and is the broader economy continuing to fly smoothly? Conviction on both questions will determine the pace and timing of any changes in rates. There’s no autopilot. The data that come in this year will matter.