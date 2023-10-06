1600 GMT / 1200 US Eastern time:

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on "Payments" before the Brookings Institution "Making America's Payment System Work for a Digital Currency" event

I won't be expecting anything on his economic outlook, nor policy outlook, given that topic and venue. However, Waller does like to let his opinion known and could well air thoughts in any Q&A that follows. Friday afternoon in the US is always a precarious time as liquidity dries up heading into the weekend.