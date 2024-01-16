Coming up at 1600 GMT on Tuesday, 16 January 2024

which is 11 am US Eastern time

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the Brookings Institution. Waller tends towards the hawkish end of the spectrum, but is likely to dial it back a little given his colleagues are mainly doing the same.

Waller will be one of the final Fed officials to speak before the blackout period begins on Saturday, ahead of the January 30-31 FOMC meeting.

As a Board Governor Waller has a vote on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).