1300 GMT/0800 US Eastern time:

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before a Lectures of the Governor event hosted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in Paris, France

As a Board Governor, Waller is a voter on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC):

The signals we are getting from FOMC members indicate a trimming of rate cut expectations this year.

Later in the session, due at 1900 GMT/1400 user:

Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December 17 – December 18, 2024