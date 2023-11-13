Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook is speaking on Monday, 13 November. It doesn't look like we'll be getting to much from her, the appearance is billed as giving introductory remarks before the Federal Reserve Board 5th Conference on Nontraditional Data, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing in Macroeconomics.

Perhaps there will be something if there is a Q&A with her, we'll see.

Scheduled at 1350 GMT, 0850 US Eastern time.

Lisa Cook

Lisa Cook was previously an economist at Michigan State University and was a member of US President Biden's transition team.

---

The Federal Reserve Board of Governors consists of seven members, known as Governors, who are appointed by the President of the United States and confirmed by the Senate.