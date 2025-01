0130 GMT / 0830 US Eastern time:

Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman gives brief remarks on the economy, and Perspectives on Mutual and Community Banks before the Northern New England CEO Summit co-hosted by the New Hampshire Bankers Association

You'll recall Bowman was the first dissent by a Fed Governor since 2005. Arguing against the 50bp rate cut in favour of just 25. Way back in September of last year.