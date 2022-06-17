Coming on Friday at 8:45am NY time.

Fed Chair Powell gives welcome remarks before the Inaugural Conference on the International Roles of the US Dollar, in Washington

'Welcoming remarks' does not sound like it'll be a forum for discussion of his views on the economy and/or monetary policy. I guess we won't know for sure until he's finished. A heads up for potential headlines.

As an early heads up, Powell will be delivering remarks to the US Congress next Wednesday:

semi-annual testimony on monetary policy before the US Senate Banking Committee