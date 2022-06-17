Coming on Friday at 8:45am NY time.
- Fed Chair Powell gives welcome remarks before the Inaugural Conference on the International Roles of the US Dollar, in Washington
'Welcoming remarks' does not sound like it'll be a forum for discussion of his views on the economy and/or monetary policy. I guess we won't know for sure until he's finished. A heads up for potential headlines.
As an early heads up, Powell will be delivering remarks to the US Congress next Wednesday:
- semi-annual testimony on monetary policy before the US Senate Banking Committee