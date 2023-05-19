Before Powell speaks we get Willaims and then Bowman.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Wiliams at 845am US Eastern time (1245 GMT)

speaks before the Thomas Laubach Research Conference organized by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors

Following at 0900 US Eastern time (1300 GMT) Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman

participates in discussion before the Texas Bankers Association 138th Annual Convention

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is up from 11am US Eastern time