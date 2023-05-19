Before Powell speaks we get Willaims and then Bowman.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Wiliams at 845am US Eastern time (1245 GMT)

  • speaks before the Thomas Laubach Research Conference organized by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors

Following at 0900 US Eastern time (1300 GMT) Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman

  • participates in discussion before the Texas Bankers Association 138th Annual Convention

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is up from 11am US Eastern time

  • 1500 GMT
  • Powell participates in "Perspectives on Monetary Policy" panel before the Thomas Laubach Research Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve
