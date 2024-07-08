Its beginning to feel like Asia FX is going to sit on hand awaiting Powell on Tuesday, and perhaps some feedback from him on the jobs report Friday, ICYMI:

On Tuesday, 9 July 2024, at 1400 GMT / 1000 user Powell delivers his semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, in Washington.

This is colloquially known as the Humphrey-Hawkins testimony. In it the Fed reports on its monetary policy and economic goals to the Congress.

Powell will:

provide an overview of current economic conditions, and give an update of the Fed's outlook for the economy, centring on an assessment of the inflation and employment outlook

discuss the Fed's monetary policy position currently, including in interest rates

take questions from the geniuses in members of Congress, which will cover a range of topics across areas such as how specific economic sectors are faring, regulatory policies, and global economic issues