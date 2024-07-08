Its beginning to feel like Asia FX is going to sit on hand awaiting Powell on Tuesday, and perhaps some feedback from him on the jobs report Friday, ICYMI:
On Tuesday, 9 July 2024, at 1400 GMT / 1000 user Powell delivers his semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, in Washington.
This is colloquially known as the Humphrey-Hawkins testimony. In it the Fed reports on its monetary policy and economic goals to the Congress.
Powell will:
- provide an overview of current economic conditions, and give an update of the Fed's outlook for the economy, centring on an assessment of the inflation and employment outlook
- discuss the Fed's monetary policy position currently, including in interest rates
- take questions from
the geniuses inmembers of Congress, which will cover a range of topics across areas such as how specific economic sectors are faring, regulatory policies, and global economic issues