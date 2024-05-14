Coming up from the Federal Reserve on Tuesday, 14 May 2024. Powell will be the focus:

1310 GMT / 0910 Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook speaks on growth and change at community development financial institutions at "Expanding Access to Capital for CDFIs," hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of New York

1400 GMT / 1000 US Eastern time Powell participates in a moderated discussion with De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) President Klaas Knot (Knot is an ECB rate setter) at annual general meeting of the Foreign Bankers’ Association

