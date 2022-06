Federal Reserve System Chair is on a panel with other big hitters from the central bank world.

At 1400 Portugal time, which is 1300 GMT and 0900 NY time

At the European Central Bank’s annual Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, Portugal.

Policy panel

Andrew Bailey, Governor, Bank of England

Agustín Carstens, General Manager, Bank for International Settlements

Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank

Jerome Powell, Chair, Federal Reserve Board of Governors