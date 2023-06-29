Fed Chair Powell is in Europe. At 0630 GMT/0230 US Eastern time he participates in dialogue before the Banco de España Fourth Conference on Financial Stability

1000 GMT/0600 US Eastern time - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks to reporters ahead of a speech in Dublin

1900 GMT/1500 US Eastern time - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the U.S. economic outlook before the Irish Association of Investment Managers Annual Dinner, and participates in conversation