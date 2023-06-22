It occurs to me that I need a better collective noun than 'barrage' for a group of Federal Reserve talking heads.

And, who better to ask than the good folks of ForexLive? In the comments please!

A hike of Fed officials? A chatter? Help me out here ...

Coming up, the times listed are in GMT/US Eastern time format:

0800/0400 Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller gives opening remarks before the Central Bank of Ireland and International Journal of Central Banking Research Conference

1355/0955 Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman gives opening remarks before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

1400/1000 Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semiannual monetary policy testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee. Note that his prepared remarks will be the same as Wednesday but the Q&A may vary.

Headlines from the Fed chair:

1400/1000 Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic and policy outlook before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

2030/1630 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on economy before the Risk Management Association RVA Chapter