Powell and Daly are both speaking on a day when equity, bonds and futures are all closed.

1115 US Eastern time, which is 1515 GMT:

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly gives welcome remarks before the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy Conference

1130 US Eastern time, which is 1530 US Eastern time:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in moderated discussion before the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy Conference

I'm expecting more Fed officials to push back against market expectations of a near-term rate hike, and also to water down expectations of the number of rate hikes this year. Kashkari, Bostic and Waller have all begun this process.