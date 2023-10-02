The timings for these are in GMT/US Eastern time:

1500/11:00 Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in roundtable with workers, small business owners, local employers and community leaders to discuss efforts to redevelop and grow the local economy

1500/11:00 Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker participates in roundtable with workers, small business owners, local employers and community leaders to discuss efforts to redevelop and grow the local economy

1730/13:30 Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams moderates a discussion before the 2023 Environmental Economics and Policy Conference: "Measuring and Adapting to Climate Risk", hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

2330/19:30 Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic outlook before the 50 Club of Cleveland Monthly Meeting

The next FOMC meeting is at the end of this month: