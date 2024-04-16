Times below are in GMT / US Eastern time format:

1300 / 0900 Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson speaks on "Monetary Policy During Periods of Uncertainty" before the International Research Forum on Monetary Policy hosted by the Federal Reserve

1630 / 1230 Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams moderates a discussion with François Villeroy de Galhau, governor of the Banque de France, before the Economic Club of New York

1700 / 1300 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on the economic outlook before the Rotary Club of Winston-Salem

1715 / 1315 Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in moderated discussion before the Washington Forum on the Canadian Economy with Bank of Canada Governor Macklem. Topic is Economic trends in North America