Powell will be questioned in the Senate today. I suspect the two focal points of questioning will be why a pause in June and what will he do in July. There will also be a grilling over the dot plots showing 2 more rate hikes as a base case, and is this a serious outlook based on the incoming data.

1400 GMT/1000 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semiannual monetary policy testimony

1625 GMT/1225 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the Wall Street Journal Global Food Forum

2000 GMT/1600 US Eastern time: Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks during welcome social before the Policy Summit 2023: Communities Thriving in a Changing Economy" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland