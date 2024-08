Via Reuters a snippet from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Powell speaking at Jackson Hole:

"Markets will be laser focused to what Powell has to say at the end of this week, and on that, I think it will be a great opportunity for Powell to either endorse or push back market pricing,"

"I think he'll at least greenlight a rate cut at the September meeting. If anything, I think he'll try to retain optionality because we do have some more data before the next meeting."

