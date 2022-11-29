I posted this earlier:

It's a big day on Wednesday in the US, Powell is up at 1830 GMT:

powell speech wednesday 30 November

Powell will likely signal a +50bp rate hike is coming at the December Federal Reserve Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting (this in on the 14th and 15th). Is an imminent Fed 'pivot' still a subject of market chatter? If its not dead and deeply, deeply buried by now, as it should be, Powell will also take the opportunity to shovel more dirt in on top of its corpse.

---

Earlier from Fed officials: